Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $88.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,194.79. 153,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,363.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

