AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Sells $1,883,600.00 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 201,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,779. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.