American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 29.3% in September

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABMC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. American Bio Medica has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

