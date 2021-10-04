American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.04. 3,370,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,608,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

