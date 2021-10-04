American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

