American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). American Public Education reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. 62,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,433. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $486.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.