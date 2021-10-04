American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.75

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,344 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Well by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

