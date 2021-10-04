Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.72

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 18146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,021 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

