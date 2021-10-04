Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 419,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.