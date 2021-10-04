AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.39% of AMETEK worth $120,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

AMETEK stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,376. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

