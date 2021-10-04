Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.