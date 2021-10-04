Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,979. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

