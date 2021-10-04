Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,515 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.82. 2,152,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,979. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.