AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.08

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.08 and last traded at $117.83, with a volume of 369806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

