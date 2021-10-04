Amplify Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 21,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 371 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Roth Capital cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,128. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.