Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $$20.26 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. Ampol has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.
Ampol Company Profile
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.