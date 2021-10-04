Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $$20.26 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. Ampol has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.