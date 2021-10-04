Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.35). 24,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 109,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.27. The stock has a market cap of £568.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

