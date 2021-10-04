Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:AMYT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $12.30. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,577. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $778.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of -0.57.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 142.73%. The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.