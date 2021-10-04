Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

AMYT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of -0.57. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

