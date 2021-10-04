Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.26. 5,377,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,219. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

