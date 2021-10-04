Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $965.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $991.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $950.90 million. ArcBest posted sales of $794.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 103,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 77.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

