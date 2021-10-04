Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce sales of $17.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.96 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $15.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $79.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.90 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

