Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.25. 664,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $81.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

