Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Announce -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

NYSE AZUL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,643. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 759,441 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

