Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. DMC Global posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. DMC Global’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

BOOM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 182,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.