Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.33). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $859,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 469,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.35. 12,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.66.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
