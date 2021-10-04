Analysts Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.25. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

GHLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.61. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

