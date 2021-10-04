Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce sales of $153.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.80 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

