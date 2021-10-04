Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.13. Koppers reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.21. 75,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. Koppers has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

