Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,030. The company has a market capitalization of $287.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

