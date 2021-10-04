Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce $479.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.50 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million.

NYSE OII opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

