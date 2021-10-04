Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.89. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,744. QCR has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $822.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in QCR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in QCR by 14.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth about $408,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.