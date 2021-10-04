Analysts Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post $47.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.39 million and the highest is $47.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $183.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEMrush.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

SEMR stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,222,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $487,845.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,835 shares of company stock worth $5,474,851.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

