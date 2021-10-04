Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Williams Companies also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after buying an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 121,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

