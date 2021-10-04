Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $18,328,000.

Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 497,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

