Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce $230.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. 2U reported sales of $201.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

TWOU opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

