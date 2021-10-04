Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.