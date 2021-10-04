Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce sales of $376.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.02 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 370,918 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.