Analysts Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.96 Million

Equities analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce sales of $18.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

AUTO opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.24. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

