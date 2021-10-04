Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.03 Million

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce sales of $421.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $66.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 537.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

