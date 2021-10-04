Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $467.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.2% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 100,664.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.25. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.