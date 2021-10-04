Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $467.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.2% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 100,664.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.25. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
