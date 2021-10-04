Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $33,035,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 99,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,959. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

