Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,915. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.96 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $21,701,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

