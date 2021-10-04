Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce $25.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.80 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $21.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

