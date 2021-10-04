Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masimo.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MASI opened at $270.46 on Monday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.79.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
