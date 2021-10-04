Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $270.46 on Monday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

