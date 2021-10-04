Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.63 billion to $22.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.76 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

