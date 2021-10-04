Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE:BVH opened at $26.86 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $6,015,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

