Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 4th (AKRTF, ALNY, BTU, BURBY, DD, ELEZY, FRNWF, IBDRY, JBT, JDWPF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 4th:

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $141.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $550.00 target price on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

