Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Accenture (ACN)

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/27/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $354.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $385.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $342.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $338.06. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/19/2021 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/16/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $324.00 to $379.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Accenture had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/8/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $316.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $308.00 to $364.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $324.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

