Analyzing Bit Digital (BTBT) and The Competition

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 111.00 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 14.80

Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1289 1550 55 2.41

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Summary

Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

